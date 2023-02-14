By
The Seattle Times

Re: “Washingtonians buy Sno-Park permits in droves. Who decides how the money is spent?” [Feb. 9, Outdoors]:

There are now too many people from the King County area who want to recreate on snow near Snoqualmie Pass in the winter, with too few areas for them to do so on public lands. It is critical for all parties involved — state, federal, local and private — to address this clear demand.

Simply stated, we need more snow-play areas on public lands, as well as potentially more private options for a fee. All parties need to come together to address this key winter recreational need.

Dave Galvin, Seattle, (Sahalie Ski Club, Snoqualmie Pass)

Letters editor If you would like to share your thoughts about this letter or on other issues, submit a Letter to the Editor of no more than 200 words to be considered for publication in our Opinion section. Send to: letters@seattletimes.com

Most Read Opinion Stories