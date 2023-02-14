Re: “Washingtonians buy Sno-Park permits in droves. Who decides how the money is spent?” [Feb. 9, Outdoors]:

There are now too many people from the King County area who want to recreate on snow near Snoqualmie Pass in the winter, with too few areas for them to do so on public lands. It is critical for all parties involved — state, federal, local and private — to address this clear demand.

Simply stated, we need more snow-play areas on public lands, as well as potentially more private options for a fee. All parties need to come together to address this key winter recreational need.

Dave Galvin, Seattle, (Sahalie Ski Club, Snoqualmie Pass)