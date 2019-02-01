The Seattle Times has published two recent Op-Eds about health-care reform that advocate improved insurance plans for circumscribed groups instead of comprehensive, universal health-care coverage for all Americans.

“Build up the Affordable Care Act for workers and their families” by Lee Newgent explicitly rejects universal health-care options, despite the fact that the Affordable Care Act still leaves tens of millions grossly underinsured or uninsured.

Then we heard from Sue Birch in her piece “Time to offer health care for all public-school employees.” This is fine for this small, deserving group of people. But it is just one more stopgap fix for a few to try to address a fatally flawed “system” that by any standard is failing for so many more.

Why can’t Americans flip the present paradigm on its head and enact a universal health plan that automatically includes everyone? And then if you don’t like “government health care,” you can opt for corporate care instead. This is what happens in every other industrialized economy. We have the talent and the treasure to make it happen here as well.

Kenneth Fabert, M.D., Bainbridge Island