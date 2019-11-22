Re: “2 die in California school attack; gunman shoots self”:

Another tragic shooting. “Gun control” advocates will inevitably repeat calls for legislation to restrict guns while “gun rights” supporters will again call for arming teachers. Meanwhile, despite more than 100 gun deaths daily in the U.S., we lack a comprehensive strategy to address the problem: Our country needs a National Bureau for Gun Safety.

Our nation’s systematic, public-health-based response to escalating motor-vehicle deaths in the 1960s provides a model for responding to the gun violence epidemic. The National Highway Safety Bureau’s coordinated use of research, safety technologies and public awareness campaigns, backed by legislation, led to a 2 / 3 decrease in deaths.

Analogously, a National Bureau for Gun Safety would coordinate a long-term program to reduce gun deaths. The bureau, run by experts in public health, medicine, engineering, communications and law enforcement, would support the development of gun-safety technologies, oversee the nation’s research agenda and direct public-awareness campaigns. It would set out priorities for legislation and law enforcement.

Developing a detailed vision of the bureau will require careful thought. However, without a comprehensive strategy, our country cannot hope to significantly reduce gun deaths. Our most effective response is a National Bureau for Gun Safety.

Gregory Engel, M.D., M.P.H., Seattle