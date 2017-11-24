I am extremely frustrated with reporting regarding our starving southern-resident orcas. The article never mentions the one thing that will actually help recover salmon runs — to remove the four lower Snake River dams.
Barge traffic has declined, and any power that would be lost from the dams could be made up with solar and wind. The state has spent millions of dollars to help fish-hatchery salmon survive, but because salmon need free flowing rivers, their numbers continue to decline.
Unfortunately, breaching the dams is a political issue due to special interest groups’ demands, so our state politicians are so far refusing to acknowledge the dam-removal solution. We have the power to take meaningful actions to save our orcas. But without political will, their extinction is inevitable, and that is shameful.
Gayle Janzen, Seattle
