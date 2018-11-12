I was surprised by the liberal use of the term “killer whale” in The Seattle Times special report on orcas, especially considering Paul Spong is rightfully featured as an authority.
Paul was a pioneer in using the term orca instead of killer whale. Killer whale unjustifiably gives these beautiful creatures a bad rap. When’s the last time you heard the term killer bear, killer tiger, killer snake or even killer human? Yet, like the orca, they all must kill to sustain life.
Please end the use of the term killer whale. Perhaps that will make it easier for the general population to get behind the preservation of the great and mighty orca.
Stephen Magladry, Bothell
