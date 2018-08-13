I am writing in response to the Op-Ed “Cut toxins and boat noise, and boost salmon, so orcas can survive.”

We have been operating under the flawed “three legged-stool” model for orca recovery since their endangered listing. Prey availability, toxins and vessel effects are not equal risk factors to our endangered southern residents. We could have the cleanest, quietest seas, and the whales would still die without more salmon.

The Pacific Whale Watch Association is a world leader in respectful whale-watching and has internal standards that go far beyond federal vessel regulations, including a slow-go zone around all whale species to reduce underwater noise, limiting number of vessels on scene and limiting viewing time.

Whale watch boats voluntarily gave grieving mother J35 extra space; they are doing the same for emaciated youngster J50.

Research shows these orcas are failing to give birth due to nutritional stress on the mothers. Gov. Jay Inslee’s task force is a step in the right direction. But what we need is bold, immediate action for statewide salmon recovery efforts before anything else.

Monika Wieland Shields, Friday Harbor, Orca Behavior Institute