The article “The orca and the orca catcher” by Lynda V. Mapes brought tears to my eyes. It also brought back many memories.

I am sorry to say that I was among those “who flocked and paid to see the whale at Griffin’s Seattle Marine Aquarium at Pier 56.” Namu was so beautiful but so big for that small aquarium. I had brought my 4-year-old son. I felt uncomfortable. The article confirms the worst and the tragic continuation of catching these beautiful creatures, exploiting them for people’s entertainment.

What happened then was truly tragic. My tears today cannot quell my guilt of having been a Namu gawker on Pier 56, so long ago.

I soon became an opponent of the whale business. I once went to Florida to demonstrate for Lolita’s return to Puget Sound from the Miami Seaquarium, to no avail.

I am delighted today to hear of Gov. Jay Inslee’s plans to help orcas. We need to redress what has been done to them, hoping it’s not too late.

Claudine Erlandson, Shoreline