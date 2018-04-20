Re “Another challenge for Puget Sound’s orcas: an inbred, shrinking population”:

We can help by protecting orcas’ main source of nutrition, the chinook salmon. Orca Network recommends we keep streams shaded and free of litter and protect our shorelines, wetlands and flood plains. Other ideas: volunteer at Puget Soundkeeper Alliance; forgo salmon consumption; ask Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray to direct the Army Corps of Engineers to breach the four lower Snake River dams. The latter is the best way to grow the chinook population, and it will save money as well.

Besides the chinook, other elements of our environment must be protected to restore healthy orca whales. Consider writing to your city council and asking them to comply with King County-Cities Climate Collaboration plan. Or collect signatures for the Alliance for Jobs and Clean Energy’s climate initiative, or join Citizens Climate Lobby to further national legislation to keep our planet safe for whales.

Should orca whales face this challenge alone or with help from their human neighbors?

Gwen Hanson, M.D., Citizens Climate Lobby, Bellevue