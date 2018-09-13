Attempts to “rescue” ailing orcas, while good-hearted, demonstrate our toxic proximity to these bright, fellow mammals.

What they deserve is privacy.

Within the scope of media coverage — scientific, news and amateur combined — is a “Sea World”-like captivity — even within the immensity of Puget Sound and the Salish Sea.

What if our interest, albeit with good intentions, were worsening the survivability of other species?

Habitat restorations, healthy watersheds and water-quality protections to recover salmon populations could assuage some of our guilt.

But the ultimate respect we could pay the orca family is privacy.

Art James, Port Ludlow