We must not ignore a looming, potentially fatal threat to our orcas.

Plans are moving forward to build the Kinder-Morgan pipeline through British Columbia tribal lands. If this monstrosity becomes operational, the vastly increased vessel traffic in the Salish Sea will, according to the Canadian government’s own study, significantly impact the resident orca pods whose ability to locate fish is severely hampered by propeller noise.

We must continue to support the First Nations of Canada in their opposition to this pipeline that would desecrate their land and our shared Salish Sea. Feeding starving orcas from the back of a tribal boat will be meaningless if tanker traffic metastasizes in our shared waters.

Michael Shurgot, Seattle