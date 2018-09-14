I’m celebrating the start of school for my high school and middle school students. We’ve completed our back-to school shopping and crossed off the last of the items on the school-supply list.

I’ve purchased Student Body cards, yearbooks, PE uniforms and the PTSA membership. In all of this check writing, form signing and paying for school-related items, I continue to wonder why ORCA youth cards aren’t included in this list of options.

King County Metro and local school districts need to form better partnerships for students and families to easily access ORCA youth cards. Snailmailing a three-page form and $5 does not equal access to transit.

Tanya Dimpsey, Kirkland