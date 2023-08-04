Re: “Starving orcas and the fate of Alaska’s disappearing king salmon” [July 19, Northwest]:

We appreciate both The Seattle Times publishing Julia O’Malley’s article for The New York Times and her laudable attention to the current threats to the Pacific Northwest’s beloved southern resident orcas and entire marine ecosystem. Her article highlighted evidence of the damaging effects of PCBs’ accumulation in whales that are passed to nursing young. This harm to our iconic Northwest species demands an urgent, multisystem response.

A recent Metropolitan King County Council-commissioned report focused on the impact of effluent from wastewater treatment systems on the marine food chain. It found an increasing number of PCBs and other “forever chemicals” present in effluent, which are likely harmful for chinook salmon and the orcas that rely on them.

It was concluded that the problem goes well beyond government-run wastewater systems. Effective solutions must control contamination at its origin.

Armed with the information from our study, we are pursuing legislation to curtail the dispersal of these toxins into our waterways. Humans have contributed to the rapid endangerment of the southern resident orcas. The answer cannot rely solely on ending chinook fishing. We must all do everything we can to save them.

Jeanne Kohl-Welles and Claudia Balducci, council members, Metropolitan King County Council