Now that we are getting numerous requests for financial assistance and volunteer support from our legislators up for re-election, we need to remind them that we have not forgotten SB 6617, and its hasty and sneaky passage to exempt themselves from the state’s Public Records Act, and that we continue to wait for progress.
It might be time to consider what the challengers have to offer.
Janice Broz, Redmond
