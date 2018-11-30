I’m dismayed at the trend that allows people to buy access for convenience in public places.
At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport recently, I watched able-bodied passengers briskly escorted past people in wheelchairs who were waiting in the security line. Apparently, for a fee, some of us can bypass others at required checkpoints.
What’s next? A preferred pass for the ferry lines? For public parks and museums? For doctors and emergency rooms? A quicker-response status when calling police or firefighters? A priority stamp for expedited grading or math help at your child’s local school?
I understand the value of luxury and convenience. But as Seattle grows, let’s be mindful about what basic social services money can’t buy.
Liz Freemantle, Lynnwood
