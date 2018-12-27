Share story

By
The Seattle Times

I read with interest the Op-Ed “Quality of life in our region depends upon the quality of the Sound’s environment.”

My late partner was a teacher. A question she asked her second graders was, “What is more important, people or dirt”? A concern for nature is not on par with a concern for human well-being and economic security — it is paramount to everything else because all life depends on the resources nature supplies.

We desperately need to get our priorities in order.

Jack Pedigo, Lopez Island

