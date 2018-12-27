I read with interest the Op-Ed “Quality of life in our region depends upon the quality of the Sound’s environment.”
My late partner was a teacher. A question she asked her second graders was, “What is more important, people or dirt”? A concern for nature is not on par with a concern for human well-being and economic security — it is paramount to everything else because all life depends on the resources nature supplies.
We desperately need to get our priorities in order.
Jack Pedigo, Lopez Island
Most Read Opinion Stories
- Move forward on criminal-justice reform | Editorial
- Let’s not make Lake Washington into 'Lake Stinko' again | Op-Ed
- Not so fast on transition from legislator to lobbyist | Editorial
- Shining examples of the spirit of giving | Editorial
- It's in Washington's best interests to engage China as a partner, not an adversary | Op-Ed
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.