I am a family doctor member of Physicians for Social Responsibility. My colleagues and I work to prevent the nuclear war we cannot treat. Aug. 6 and 9 mark 74 years since the nuclear bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki — 74 years of a world threatened by nuclear war, 74 years of escalation, de-escalation and near misses. With diplomacy limping along in Iran and North Korea; treaties falling apart with Russia; and a $1.37 trillion U.S. budget deal that includes $738 billion for defense, it’s hard to disagree.

What can we do? We can restart serious diplomacy. We can refuse to fund a nuclear-weapons expansion. And most simply of all, we can promise not to be a nuclear aggressor. I urge Washington’s Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray to support S.272 declaring a no-first-use policy. A nuclear war is a war nobody wins, so we should let the world know that we’re not going to start one.

Chris Covert-Bowlds, M.D., Seattle