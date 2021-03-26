As chair of the Wild Olympics Campaign and a resident of the Olympic Peninsula, I was heartened to read The Times’ editorial in support of preserving the Wild Olympics for future generations. As noted, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Wild Olympics Wilderness and Wild and Scenic Rivers Act last month, with support from tribes and outdoor enthusiasts.

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray and U.S. Rep. Derek Kilmer’s bill also has support from local sportsmen, local elected officials and residents, small business owners and faith leaders, and more. In fact, the decadelong initiative has garnered more than 800 local endorsers.

I also thank Sen. Murray and Rep. Kilmer for their leadership over the years to work with residents to craft a bill that fits our unique way of life here on the peninsula. After town halls and community input, the Wild Olympics legislation will conserve critical salmon habitat, protect timber jobs and recreational access, and safeguard clean drinking water.

Because U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell recognizes the values of such protections, I am happy that as a member of the Senate committee overseeing land and water legislation, she is positioned to help make this protection the law of the land.

Connie Gallant, Quilcene, chair, Wild Olympics Campaign