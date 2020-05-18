I know this stay-at-home order has been difficult for all of us.

But please, please, think twice before you head to the Olympic Peninsula. Yes, we have an abundance of beautiful places to visit. But we also have a woefully small health-care system with a limited amount of intensive care unit beds.

It’s disheartening to see ferries packed with motorcycles and car clubs heading out to tour the peninsula, and cars loaded down with families looking for somewhere to let the kids run wild. Our small towns cannot handle a wide spread outbreak.

When this is all over, we will welcome you back. Until then, stay home and stay safe.

Deb Young, Port Angeles