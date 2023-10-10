Thank you for the article “Can WA’s Olympic Peninsula cougars coexist with human development?” [Oct. 1, Local News]. Cougars are a spectacular animal and we should do what we can to help them live in natural areas of the Pacific Northwest. It is dismaying that when a cougar kills livestock that the solution is to kill the cougar. How about leaving the cougar alone and fining the person that does not manage their livestock so that it is safe from cougars?

Similar for wolves. Cows and sheep should not be allowed to roam over public lands and should be pastured in fenced areas and protected by guard dogs.

In my opinion these are not wildlife problems; they are people and livestock problems.

Garth Ferber, Seattle