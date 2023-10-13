A recent Seattle Times article asks, “Can Olympic Peninsula’s cougars coexist with human development?” [Oct. 1, Northwest]. I would answer no, not as long as the current colonialist-shoot-first-to-soothe-an-animal-owner’s-fear-or-remorse-over-losing-an-animal-to-a-cougar agenda exists.

Since people keep moving into cougar territory, the state needs to start taking preemptive measures to help reduce the number of cougars killed. Perhaps sending out pamphlets to homeowners with information on effective ways to protect their animals, with a phone number they can call to have a wildlife official offer on-site help if needed. And if owners allow their animals to be free-roaming, why should the state kill the cougar because the owner refused to take responsibility for their animal’s well-being? Coexistence is possible if people have knowledge, respect and tolerance for predators if they insist on living in their home.

Between the many kill orders, legal cougar hunts, loss of habitat and becoming inbred due to the lack of a wildlife corridor, it seems like Olympic Peninsula’s cougars have little chance to survive our backward, cruel and antiquated predator agenda.

Gayle Janzen, Seattle