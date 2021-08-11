Re: “Thank you, Simone Biles” [Aug. 5, Opinion]:

I can say truthfully, in all my 54 years of reading The Seattle Times, the column by Peter Jensen was one of the best I have ever seen.

Thank you, Peter, for seeing far beyond what most people perceive, for seeing the truth of the matter and, most of all, for caring about it. It was fantastic. There needs to be a word like “nailheadedness” because you, you did it — nailed it on the head.

Judy Brezina, Twisp