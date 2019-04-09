Re: “Give all students the tools they need for college or training”:

Our state’s community and technical colleges are sinking due to lack of funding and support. The Washington state American Federation of Teachers, and other unions and college administrators, have promoted House Bill 1300. This bill would increase funding over two years for the state’s community and technical colleges by $500 million.

Unfortunately, our governor is busy running for president, and the current state Democratic leadership shows little interest in this vital state service. Cuts of classes, teachers and services are looming at the schools. On April 16, faculty, staff, administrators and students will walk out for a day to protest this indifference from Olympia. There’s still time. Support this effort.

John A. Martinez, faculty, Seattle Central College and member, Seattle AFT Local 1789