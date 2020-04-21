Re: “Demonstrators rally in Olympia against Washington’s coronavirus stay-at-home order” [April 19, Northwest ]:

I support the right to protest, and I appreciate the frustration that many have with the current economic situation. But respect for elected officials does not extend to those who incite violence toward our police and security employees who are expected to do their jobs.

State Rep. Robert Sutherland of Granite Falls should lose his right to bear arms for doing this.

Mark Ukelson, Seattle