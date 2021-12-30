My daughter Grace, 11, and I are writing to express our appreciation for the editorial dated “OL Reign have earned step up to Lumen Field” [Dec. 20, Opinion].

For years we have been Seattle Times subscribers. We look to our local paper to report on local news, including our local National Women’s Soccer League team, the OL Reign. We have written to the sports editor in the past disappointed in coverage of the team. We have been encouraged over the last two years with frequent, solid reporting from Jayda Evans, in addition to other Seattle Times writers covering the team.

With the increasing coverage, it may inspire others to follow the OL Reign. Young people see themselves in these professional athletes. The athletes themselves and the team inspire them. Your reporting puts words and pictures to these aspirations for young readers. If kids can see and read in the paper articles leading up to a game, players or plays to watch, the meaning of the matchup or read postgame analysis and coverage of professional sports teams (collegiate even), we should increasingly find these articles also covering “our world-class women’s soccer team.”

Ann and Grace Ilgen, Seattle