Great article on the shameful profiteering by oil companies [“Oil giants face criticism as they reap big profits,” Oct. 29, Business, A12]. Why wasn’t it on A1?

With inflation raging and people blaming the president for high gas prices, this information needs to be front and center. There is a conflict of interest for oil companies: reinvesting profits in production to bring down the price of gas at the pump (instead of handing out dividends to shareholders) means less profit for the oil tycoons. Shareholders obviously lack the financial incentive (or moral impetus) to speak up.

If shaming fails to change their behavior, maybe it’s time for a windfall profit tax on these corporations.

Jessica Lisovsky, Vashon