One day after Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for an attack on Saudi oil processing facilities, we have front-page articles in national newspapers and high-level political concern.

But over the past five years, as the Saudis have bombed civilians in Yemen, with U.S. help, there has been scant concern for people’s lives there in what has become one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

Now we see unambiguously that oil takes precedence over human rights, if that was ever in doubt. Think about this the next time you vote.

Harry Stern, Seattle