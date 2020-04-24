Re: “Q&A: Oil prices hit new lows as economic pain deepens” [April 20, Business]:

This article missed an important question: “How good will this be for the economy?”

For every trillion kilowatt-hour of energy produced from oil, 36,000 people die. Liquid natural gas causes more fatalities from accidents than any other energy source. When we stop burning fossil fuels, money saved at the doctors, pharmacies, hospitals and morgues will far outweigh lost economic activity.

Also, instead of, “When will the industry recover?,” it should have asked, “Will the industry recover?” The clean-energy sector employs more than 10 times the people as the fossil-fuel sector.

Scientists tell us there’s no way to stabilize our environment without leaving fossil fuels underground. The fossil-fuel industry might never recover. Without it, we can rebuild a stronger economy and continue to breath the clean fresh air that’s blown in with their downturn.

Gwen Hanson, M.D., Citizens Climate Lobby, Bellevue