I read with disgust the article about taxpayer dollars being used to settle employment disputes with Congressional staffers.

Full disclosure must be immediate: offender names, offenses, dollar amounts paid, etc., since the beginning of the fund. Further, each offender must be required to repay all public funds paid out to settle their egregious offenses, and the fund must be abolished, with any remaining money repaid to the U.S. Treasury. In addition, each offender must immediately resign his seat, forfeit his (very) generous pension and give up all perks for prior service.

I know of no private-sector employer who would tolerate this behavior and pay generous settlements while continuing the offender’s employment.

Public officials are put there to serve the public interest. It has never been in the public interest to mistreat employees for one’s personal gratification or ego trip.

Paula Joneli, Des Moines