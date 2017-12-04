I am outraged to learn that taxpayer money was used by Congress’ secretive Office of Compliance to keep quiet the sexual transgressions of a Member of Congress. That same office made additional payments to cover up Congressional discriminations against disability, age, sex, religion and against a veteran.

America cannot sufficiently fund education, health care, homelessness, nutrition, long-term care and other urgent societal problems. But honest citizens, some working two and three jobs to get by, are having their taxes used to secretly cover up harassments by elected officials. Is this the way a democracy should operate?

John Barnett, Kirkland