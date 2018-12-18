At the Seattle Maritime Festival in the spring, landlubbers participate in hands-on activities such as line tossing, net mending, welding and survival-suit races. This peek at rugged work life reminds me why Seattle is unique.

Then the hatch slams shut as a coalition of industrial businesses strives to separate itself from the Seattle public by blocking the Burke-Gilman Trails’ completion. Seems the coalition fears cyclists riding a mile-plus of well-signed, carefully built trail will capsize its business.

What? Is this the can-do industry known for innovating ways to solve tricky problems and sacrificing for crews’ welfare?

My father, a World War II Marine Corps veteran who cycled into his late 80s and spent some of his best hours exploring industrial waterways by bike, was disgusted, as am I, by the legal weapons aimed at denying a safe, direct bike route to thousands of commuters and recreational riders. His hoped-for triumph of cooperation, showcasing marine industrial might, has again been scuttled, this time by a false financial calculus.

Thus the coalition inflicts its sad legacy: a dismissive wave-off to the public instead of a secure anchor for a modern city proudly integrating multimodal transportation with commercial progress.

Judy Moise, Seattle