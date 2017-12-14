The obituary of former Portland Mayor Vera Katz noted that that city had been a “sleepy backwater.” As a Seattle native, I can recall pre-tech Seattle being similarly referred to as a “provincial city.”

This proclivity to deride the past and praise what these two cities have become has always perplexed me. Back when they were “provincial” and “backwaters,” they were solid middle-class cities that provided their residents with an affordable lifestyle and a functional transportation system. Neither of those fundamental qualities can be said of them today. They may, as the obituary states, now be “trendy,” but has the trade-off really made our lives better?

Dick Schwartz, Seattle