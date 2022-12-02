At age 76, I share John Blumenthal’s childhood nuclear trauma [“Shouldn’t we worry about the nuclear threat?,” Nov. 26, Opinion].

I fear that the U.S. and/or the Russians may use nuclear weapons, by mistake, miscalculation or intentionally.

The Cuban missile crisis of 1962 was terrifying. But a wise Russian commander of a submarine that was under attack from U.S. forces near Cuba stopped his crew from firing a nuclear-tipped torpedo, preventing that nuclear war and allowing us to be here today. I do not feel confident that wise adults are preventing nuclear war now.

We humans inflict and suffer humiliations, great and small, intentionally or unwittingly. Having, threatening to use or using nuclear weapons perpetuates the cycle of violence on an omnicidal scale.

We must stop escalating, seeing our side as only heroic and the “other” as demonic. Ask for wise action from President Joe Biden, our senators and members of Congress, to save us from this nuclear nightmare.

Mary Hanson, Seattle