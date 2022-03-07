In his Op-Ed, Nicolas Mele suggests the U.S. nuclear arsenal makes Washington’s population less safe. In fact, these weapons separate our secure, free existence in the U.S. from the plight of Ukrainians currently fleeing their country by the millions and being murdered in their hometowns by thermobaric vacuum bombs.

If nuclear deterrence is faulty logic, what well-founded strategy takes its place? When we lay down our nuclear arms, what stops nuclear-capable states from picking off our cities one by one until our surrender or annihilation? Our nuclear arsenal means the U.S. will never face an existential threat like Ukraine does today. Furthermore, a nuclear-capable Ukraine would have prevented escalation of the current conflict and the ensuing mass humanitarian crisis.

Nuclear weapons preserve freedom and discourage large-scale conflict. I suggest we relish life under pax atomica.

Christopher Heim, Shoreline