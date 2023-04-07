I was pleased to see the Op-Ed by Shampa Biswas “The lesson of this moment: Abolish nuclear weapons” [March 24, Opinion].

I agree with her arguments for the total abolition of nuclear weapons — and her observation that nuclear power plants are, as she notes, “bombs waiting to explode.”

As Biswas points out, Russia’s overt and implied threats of nuclear weapons use have interfered with a proper global response to its aggression against Ukraine. It has been terrifying to contemplate that as well as to see active sustained artillery fire and power cuts around nuclear power plants in Ukraine.

All the arguments for safe nuclear energy fly out the window when it comes to war. Human beings are simply too accident-prone and aggressive to be able to handle this technology that can lead to the deaths of hundreds of millions of people and widespread devastating environmental damage.

Noemie Maxwell Vassilakis, Burien