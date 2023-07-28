The movie “Oppenheimer” illustrates the physicist’s folly in creating deadly weapons for a government that eventually discarded him.

Today, our arms control treaties have collapsed. The federal government is setting forth a 30-year plan to spend $2 trillion on nuclear weapons. Efforts are underway to produce new plutonium cores, the production of which devastated Hanford. The National Defense Authorization Act includes provisions to enhance intercontinental ballistic missiles, arm Taiwan, escalate the Ukraine conflict and add nuclear capabilities to conventional arsenals in surface ships. China and Russia are of course following suit.

The Trinity Test set forward the first nuclear arms race, nearly leading to armageddon at the height of the Cold War. It took significant organizing, culminating in a million-person march on Washington, D.C., to reduce the nuclear weapons stockpile by nearly 10,000 weapons.

To meet the moment of the second nuclear arms race, Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility and Washington Against Nuclear Weapons are organizing again. Everything is at stake.

Sean Arent, Tacoma, nuclear weapons abolition program manager at the Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility