“Shouldn’t we worry about the nuclear threat?” The answer is an emphatic yes. Yet John Blumenthal spends most of his text describing his experiences some 60 years ago when bomb shelters in homes and “duck and cover” exercises in schools prevailed. No, Americans no longer follow these procedures. They were inadequate then and clearly are a waste of time now.

Yet Blumenthal makes no case for acting in ways today to help his fellow Americans come face to face with the reality of the times. Putin threatens to actually use nuclear weapons and perhaps end life on this planet. Are we so busy worrying about gas prices, the high cost of food and how we’re going to get all our holiday shopping done that we simply put aside these terrible risks? The essay ends with the admonition that “there will surely be nowhere to hide” (should there be nuclear war).

I wish Blumenthal would have ended by urging people to take this threat seriously and suggesting ways that we can eliminate these immoral weapons from the planet.

Louise Lansberry, Seattle