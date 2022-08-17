The article “As risk of nuclear war grows, study warns even a limited exchange would doom billions” [Aug. 15, Nation & World] relays a warning that all too many Americans fail to acknowledge, even if they are remotely aware.

In an attempt to awaken fellow citizens, a group called Citizens for Universal Abolition of Nuclear Weapons is holding a march and rally on Sept. 24, meeting at Cal Anderson Park in Seattle at noon and marching to the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building (abolishnuclearweapons.org).

Our members of Congress as well as our president will not act to rid the world of these immoral weapons if we don’t make our voices loud and clear and demand such action.

Louise Lansberry, Seattle