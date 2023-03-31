“Abolish nuclear weapons for a safer world” and “The climate crisis is coming for your children” [March 26, Opinion] each raised the most critical existential threats to our planet and its 8 billion souls. Many Americans are coming around to acknowledging the climate crisis, even if our government fails to deal appropriately with this growing disaster.

On the other hand, very few Americans are even aware of the equal, if not more critical danger of nuclear weapons. Kudos to Shampa Biswas for providing a very clear explanation of the inadequate ways that the nuclear nations are dealing with this threat to civilization whether these weapons might be used intentionally, or just as concerning, through an accident of some sort.

These twin challenges to our very existence — climate and nuclear weapons — need to be tackled now.

Louise Lansberry, Seattle