Re: “Our nuclear legacy and the weight of history” [Sept. 23, Opinion]:

Our involvement in the current nuclear nightmare is more than a historical issue.

According to Matt Korda and Hans Kristensen at the Federation of American Scientists, the submarine base at Naval Base Kitsap-Bangor, just 20 miles from Seattle, has arguably the largest concentration of deployed nuclear weapons in the entire world. These are weapons that are ready to be used — now.

And if the weapons are used, the entire world will know at that moment that nuclear weapons should not exist. But at that moment, it will be too late.

Our proximity to these nuclear weapons puts us in range of a dangerous local and international threat. For citizens in the Puget Sound region, this issue is more than an abstraction.

Glen Milner, Lake Forest Park