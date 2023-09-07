Re: “Releasing radioactive water into the ocean should scare us” [Sept. 1, Opinion]:

I am often in agreement with columnist LZ Granderson, but he needs to stay away from a subject he knows very little about.

He conflates the risks of what has been carefully worked out and moves on to the whole area of nuclear energy. The planet is on fire and we need emission-free energy. I salute Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to switch away from gas and oil.

The technology exists to use nuclear waste as fuel, and to turn waste into a glasslike substance similar to obsidian that can then be stored deep in the earth. There has not been one fatality from radiation exposure at a reactor in this country ever.

Mel Belding, Seattle