Re: “Bill Gates’ vision for next-generation nuclear power in Wyoming coal country” [Nov. 17, Business]:
In response to Bill Gates’ desire for nuclear power as a so-called solution to climate change, I have just four words he and all nuclear-power proponents must first be able to address:
Nuclear waste is forever.
Otherwise, they are merely trading one catastrophe for another.
Jane Lamensdorf-Bucher, Seattle
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.