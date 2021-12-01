By
The Seattle Times

Re: “Bill Gates’ vision for next-generation nuclear power in Wyoming coal country” [Nov. 17, Business]:

In response to Bill Gates’ desire for nuclear power as a so-called solution to climate change, I have just four words he and all nuclear-power proponents must first be able to address:

Nuclear waste is forever.

Otherwise, they are merely trading one catastrophe for another.

Jane Lamensdorf-Bucher, Seattle

Letters editor: letters@seattletimes.com;

Most Read Opinion Stories