“Next-generation nuclear power …” missed important points:

“New” nuclear power will still have embodied energy in cement, CO2 off-gassing from cement and other carbon impacts that will take years to offset.

Insurance for all U.S. nuclear power is only $10 billion (1957 Price-Anderson Act), not enough to even cover the $188 billion nuclear cleanup of the Fukushima disaster (2016 Japanese government estimate).

We can save enormous amounts of electricity for $0.01 -$0.10 per kilowatt with more efficient technologies. With heavy subsidies, nuclear power is a little less than $0.20 kilowatt-hour, but renewable energy supplies cost much less. Why do the nuclear plants projects in the article need $7.3 billion in subsidies if they are a good investment?

The long-term nuclear disposal costs — omitted in all nuclear pricing — will be an additional cost paid by taxpayers.

“New nuclear” does nothing to help old and brittle power grids from wind and fires. Rather than investing in dubious and untested nuclear fantasies, let’s strengthen our current grid and also add well-proven renewable-based microgrids.

Mayor Scott Chaplin, Langley, retired energy and water consultant