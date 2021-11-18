Re: “Fulfilling JFK’s Vision of Conservation through Innovation” [Nov. 17, Opinion]:

The writers tout a clean, green nuclear-energy project using a private/public model. What is not discussed in this opinion piece are possible downsides.

How much potential nuclear waste will the “pebble bed” reactor generate? What will be the environmental and health impacts of uranium mining and refining on front-line communities? Can this process be converted into weapons-grade plutonium?

These are serious questions and should be answered in a thorough Nuclear Regulatory Commission safety review.

Cindy Ann Cole, Bellingham