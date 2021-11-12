It is good to see articles in The Seattle Times on nuclear power, but there still exists a kind of science denialism about nuclear energy similar to anti-vaccine thinking.

To lessen the devastating climate effects we face, we have to include safe, non-CO2 emitting, 24/7 nuclear energy. Anti-nuclear sentiment is supported by the fossil-fuel industry, and its lobby is very powerful. We see this again with another allowance in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act: The cost of fossil fuel cleanup is back on the taxpayer.

Small and microreactor nuclear technology is available now. The first small reactor in the U.S. is scheduled to go online in 2029, and the first military microreactor in 2027. Small reactors have fueled our military submarines and ships including aircraft carriers, accident free, since the 1940s. France has 70% of its electricity generated by nuclear, and the cheapest electricity and cleanest air in Europe.

When the wind doesn’t blow and the sun isn’t shining, we turn on the gas plants. Let’s make that the nuclear plants. Our children and grandchildren need the world to get to zero emissions, not more talk.

Leila El-Wakil and Paula and Brian King, Seattle Friends of Fission