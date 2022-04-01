Re: “As Ukraine war rages, diplomats near Iran nuclear agreement” [March 16, Nation & World]:

Associated Press reporter Matthew Lee’s article on the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine and its relationship to our government rejoining the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), shows that we must negotiate with our adversaries. As uncomfortable, complex and outrageous as this may seem now, our government regularly did this throughout the Cold War. Our re-entering the JCPOA would allow the international community continued on-site inspection in Iran to verifiably demonstrate it is not developing nuclear weapons.

Rejoining the JCPOA is the humanitarian and moral action to relieve the suffering of the Iranian people we have caused by the sanctions reimposed by President Donald Trump when he took our country out of the agreement.

Russia has recently reversed an earlier statement that it would withdraw from negotiations due to the economic sanctions we imposed on Russia after its brutal invasion of Ukraine.

The Biden administration has previously stated its foreign policy in one word: negotiate. We are encouraged they are doing this and want them to reenter the JCPOA, which is attainable now. Let us be leaders in disarmament and showing our adversaries that we are effective, worthy negotiators.

Joe Berkson, M.D., Seattle, board member, Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility