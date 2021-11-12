Re: “This next-generation nuclear power plant is pitched for Washington state. Can it ‘change the world’?” [Nov. 8, Local News]:

Why doesn’t X-energy build its “safe” reactors after it cleans up the 177 tanks of nuclear waste that are leaking into the soil and into the Columbia River? Maybe it should stop covering up “acceptable levels” of radioactive emissions that are allowed into the atmosphere. What about the known risk of a large earthquake in the area?

As someone who grew up right next to Hanford, I have witnessed members of my family, including myself, suffer from blindness, autoimmune disorders, cancers, brain tumors and myriad unexplained illnesses. Was it safe, as we were told, to swim and water ski in the warm Hanford runoff waters of the Columbia River next to Hanford? The enormity of the betrayal, from the 1950s on, has been criminal. How can anyone really believe that nuclear power can be made “safe” now?

Wind and solar are the only safe solutions for saving the planet. My father, a nuclear engineer at Hanford, came to understand that fossil fuels are destroying the atmosphere and nuclear power is leaving behind toxic waste that won’t be safe for millions of years. He dedicated the second half of his life to promoting solar power.

Karen Drumheller, Renton