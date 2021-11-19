Re: “Fulfilling JFK’s vision of conservation through innovation” [Nov. 17, Opinion]:

The Op-Ed and recent articles extolling the great potential of nuclear power skim over or ignore the fatal flaw in the plans. Current proposals appear to rely on the continued storage of spent fuel elements on site for perpetuity. No mention is made of recycling or secure long-term storage of the waste. On-site storage of spent fuel elements will lead to a landscape dotted with piles of radioactive waste presumably guarded by generators who, after the useful life of the power plant, will have no financial interest in safeguarding the stocks of no-revenue earning wastes. Further attention to these waste sites will fall to future generations. If history is a guide, future governments will kick the can down the road to an uncertain end. If you doubt this just look at Hanford and the long-term money pit there.

I believe that no more nuclear reactors should be constructed until current waste stockpiles are actively being recycled and/or secure perpetual storage facilities are operational. The U.S. government has built several such but local opposition has prevented their use to date. The technical ability exists, the political will does not.

If these vital steps in the long term successful, safe operation of nuclear power is going on I would welcome news articles about them.

Ben Fellows, Port Townsend