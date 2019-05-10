Former Environmental Protection Agency administrator Carol Browner’s letter supporting nuclear power incorrectly equates carbon-free energy with clean energy.

Nuclear power plants produce nuclear waste, for which there is no known safe means of disposal. Nuclear waste is stored at nuclear power plants all over the country.

The Hanford Nuclear Reservation waste is left over from making plutonium bombs during World War II, there is more of it, and it is much more deadly than the waste from nuclear power plants. But the problem is still the same. There is no safe way to store the waste or lessen its danger. There is no way that nuclear energy can be considered clean.

I’m disappointed that Browner ignores this reality.

Charles Davis, Seattle