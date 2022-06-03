It’s not red flag laws, mental health issues or excessive video game playing. While some of these may contribute to the mass casualties of deranged individuals committing heinous crimes of murder, the greatest contributing factor is unfettered access to high-capacity, rapid-fire rifles designed for military conflict.

A southern governor recently explained that AR-style rifles have been around since the late 1950s and thus were not the problem. They have indeed been in existence, but not as readily available as a latte at the local coffee shop. My late father, an avid sportsman, taught me to shoot and hunt at age 12 and at 16 paid for my membership to the NRA.

It’s now after membership for nearly 50 years in what was once an organization for wildlife hunting, that I’ve decided enough is enough. Will the Second Amendment allow me to defend my home and family with my numerous other weapons? Absolutely, just not with a flamethrower, howitzer or hand grenades.

My abandonment will not end the NRA, nor would the future banning of those style weapons end all mass murders. Even with 20 million existing AR-style rifles in the U.S., our journey starts with one step.

Ron Livingston, Yakima