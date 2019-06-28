Re: “ ‘It’s a difficult thing’ ”:

I am surprised that things haven’t changed since my experience with my mother in the late ’70s. I took her to see a neurologist as we didn’t know why she was limping and getting weak. After testing, the doctor came into the exam room, told my mother she had ALS (and perhaps a few months to live), then told us he had “another patient to see” and that was it. No mention of hospice, social-work services or anything like that. No one ever called us for follow-up.

After reading about the recent experience of Dr. Ron Naito, it sounds like doctors are still, as the article states research shows, “notoriously bad at delivering life-altering news.”

Connie Ward, Lake Forest Park